Listening to the presentation to the Climate Council on the cost savings they claim will be associated with the Climate Action Plan (CAP), I was reminded of the classic scene from "Caddyshack," where Bill Murray’s character tells the story of his compensation for a round with Dalai Lama: “Oh, there won’t be any money,” says the Lama, “But when you die, on your deathbed you will receive total consciousness.”

The reason for my cinematic flashback is the “savings” being promised by the Climate Council if we spend the multiple tens of billions of dollars necessary to implement their programs are largely based on something called “The Social Cost of Carbon.” What is this? Well, like Murray’s caddying fee, there won’t be money.

(1) comment

Mike from Worcester
Mike from Worcester

So those using Ethan Allen's name again trumpet their battle cries. "We can't do it". "Surrender". "Why should we do our share?" "Pay no attention to rising seas, massive droughts, fires and floods, dislocations of population, hunger and starvation". Maybe, just maybe, if they had not championed doing nothing- for 40+ years we would not need huge actions now, when well thought out plans, gradually implemented, would have 1) been far less costly 2) more effective 3) less painful 4) Patriotic! Sacrifice for the common/world good? Naw! It's 'Inconvenient"!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.