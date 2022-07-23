As gasoline prices hover around record highs, putting tremendous pressure on family budgets, stressing businesses and making life generally more expensive, the Vermont Climate Council is coming up with a plan to make the problem worse — much worse.

At the July 11 meeting of the council’s Transportation Task Force, which is formulating a plan for the Legislature, that will lower carbon dioxide emissions from the transportation sector enough to meet the mandates of the Global Warming Solutions Act, new carbon taxes on gas and diesel were at the top of the list.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.