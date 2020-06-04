It was a cool Sunday evening in May within an hour of sunset. Driving home on Route 2, there were very few cars on the road when we came upon a man standing next to his vehicle. He waved us down calmly, but was definitely concerned. My husband and I simultaneously came to the conclusion we should stop and offer to help. The man was going to have few offers given the time of night and the fact COVID-19 might prevent others from stopping. He had run out of gas. We offered him an extra mask to wear in our vehicle and he hopped in.
After driving the man a few miles out of our way to his friend’s house, and resuming our trip home, we discussed our decision to stop and help. It was unusual for us to do so from the standpoint of the pandemic, because of the time of night and because we rarely stop for hitchhikers. The man was grateful, and we were glad to have been of assistance.
Then we began to consider what we had done in light of this week’s racial unrest and demonstrations following George Floyd’s murder in Minneapolis. Racial bias, not only that of the police, but of all people everywhere, is on our minds. We were forced to recognize that, had that man we picked up been of color, we might not have stopped.
No matter how liberal we see ourselves, admitting we all play a part in systemic bias is crucial to enabling the necessary shift in racial and social attitudes. It’s simply not enough to say “Black Lives Matter” or to adopt any other slogan for change. We must all take deep and repeated reflections of our own biases and resulting actions. Only with ongoing self-scrutiny can change take place. Admitting our own biases is the first and perhaps most important step toward change.
Gale Rome lives in East Montpelier.
