In reading a response to my Media Bias op-ed from Mr. Tomkinson, I took away a few key points. First is, I am not sure whether he read the op-ed in its entirety. He states I am a right-wing conservative who loves Fox News and traffics in conservative jingoism. I'm pretty sure I stated in my op-ed I am not a huge fan of Fox News.
We have now gotten to a place in 2022 that we are resorting to criticizing people who may, in fact, be proud of their country: criticizing people who realize the world is a dangerous place with bad actors; people who choose to endorse policies that fortify their country to ward off dangerous threats; individuals who exist in a world outside of the left’s fairy-tale bubble; commonsense people who endorse the idea this country is one of if not the best places on Earth to coexist, create and thrive.
My point was not so much about Lisa Manchini as it was about the political information and content we take in daily is designed to incite this hyper-partisan thought process. It is leading to a huge divide in this country. Lisa made a statement that Capitol Police were murdered at the Jan. 6 riot by MAGA supporters. That is simply not true. She then made a statement at the end of her op-ed referring to Trump supporters as his minions. It came off to me as a somewhat demeaning and derogatory way to categorize an entire voting block of fellow Americans.
So if you found my op-ed to be somewhat crass, I do apologize. I would like to take a moment to respond to Mr. Tomkinson. You made a statement that I resort to conservative jingoism to attack the messenger that brings me news I do not agree with nor like. I, like many people, have my own political stance on things. The fact is, I find the legacy media most often have an inaccurate or misleading portrayal of events.
He then goes on to state the top news and media companies have been in this business for over 150 years and the reason for this is because they have been proven to be trusted news sources. If you take one look at a Gallup or Morning consult poll, you will see that statement is becoming more untrue by the day. Millions of people are waking up to the fact that news has become a reality show and is being run like one. I almost feel sorry for a person in 2022 who believes the media today is as trustworthy as it was even 50 years ago. If you cannot realize times have changed and social media platforms, blogs, Reddit and digital media are now the new avenues people use to take in information and news, I believe you are in for a rude awakening. This fact has changed the way lame-stream legacy media does business; now it must fight to stay relevant which means straying from honest journalism and transforming it to the provocative, click-bait, partisan narrative driven, news you see today.
Just observe how leftist media always must have an adversary, a type of villain, to focus on. Recently, it started with Trump and his associates. I watched the media go into overdrive to get him out of office by any means necessary. Once they had accomplished that, their web traffic and ratings suffered. Now, they need a new villain. They moved on to Tucker Carlson, Tulsi Gabbard, Amy Coney Barrett, Gov. Ron DeSantis, Joe Manchin, Kyrsten Sinema, Joe Rogan and now we are officially on to Elon Musk. Each one worst than the last, with each one, we were told this is the end of democracy or perhaps the end of days and they must be canceled and censored. Any person who dares challenge the narrative must be taken down.
Hard to believe the Democratic Party that will eat its own would vote along party lines. Retaliation is a good motivator to stay in lockstep with the party. At no time during Mr. Tomkinson’s op-ed did he disprove any of my many examples of legacy media's false and misleading reporting. He just used the super-cute word "jingoism." Remember, this is the same media that said Gov. Andrew Cuomo should be a presidential frontrunner and lauded him for months.
Benjamin Rittello lives in Rutland.
