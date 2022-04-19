I came across the Fox News opinion article the other day written by Lisa Manchini. She went on to state Fox News is a pro-Trump propaganda network that has no credibility. She starts out by saying she is a lifelong liberal Democrat. I will say at least she is not hiding the fact she is a partisan tribalist.
Then it went into basically every lazy left-wing talking point the mainstream media has pushed out for the last five years or so. Every talking point was narrative driven and steeped in left-wing lunacy. She ended the article by saying Fox News hosts were more concerned about the violence of the Will Smith slap heard around the world than the real violence taking over our country. The hypocrisy in this article is on full display.
I would like to say I am by no means a huge fan of Fox News. I am, on the other hand, a proponent of the truth and do my best to source factual material to base my political assessment on.
When will people learn that mainstream media is the biggest magic show on Earth? They make elephants disappear in crowded theaters every day. The mainstream media does not tell you the news, it crafts a distraction from the real problems and corruption we face each and every day all while getting Americans to turn on one another to further their political aspirations.
Have you ever wondered why each and every American knows Kyle Rittenhouse's name and they have no idea who the man was that drove an SUV thru a Christmas parade in Wisconsin. He killed six people and injured dozens, yet the media spent only about three days total covering this tragedy. How can that be if three times as many people died and dozens injured? It is because it does not fit the narrative plus, if they were to cover it, they would have to explain why a career criminal who was just let out on bail five days prior for beating the mother of his kids and running her over with a car, was out on bail and free to commit these atrocious acts. His name is Darrel Brooks Jr., by the way, check it out. For the short time they did cover this event, the media went into overdrive trying to spin this as an accident and making every excuse for why this Black nationalist career criminal should be given the benefit of the doubt. I am sure they would have done the same for white conservative in the same situation.
How can people still put their trust and faith in the mainstream media when they are obviously the media arm of the Democrat Party? Why does no one know the name of a BLM activist with deep progressive political ties who tried to shoot a Democrat front runner named Craig Greenberg in Jefferson County, Kentucky? I could go on for days about stories like these that are not overlooked but hidden from our view.
I understand sometimes news outlets get stories wrong. But come on, the Jussie Smollett hoax, Russian collusion hoax, Bubba Wallace hoax and the coverage of the Covington kids was so appalling, CNN had to settle a lawsuit for defamation. Does anyone remember the 51 top government security officials who said the Hunter Biden laptop was Russian disinformation, people were flagged and taken off from social media platforms for just discussing it. I think we all know how that story is turning out. My all-time favorite was the peaceful protest as buildings are burning in the background of a live news feed and stores were being looted for an entire summer.
These are just a few of the countless times media has chosen to craft a narrative they see fit to help further their political partisanship and further divide this country. Before you start talking about how Fox is not an objective news source, you may want to take a look at your own news sources as I do not believe they are superior in any way.
Benjamin Rittello lives in Rutland.
