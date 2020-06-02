Thank you for your open letter to us, Dot Helling. We appreciate many of the points you made, and given you addressed it to both us, we decided to respond in kind.
We understand you have very strong feelings in relation to the parking garage. We can only assure you that each of us has sought to exercise our independent judgment in reviewing the project and in making the limited number of decisions we have faced regarding it. Please keep in mind the only decision at the last council meeting was whether to approve the design revisions to the project. The question was not a debate on the merits of the overall project or its fundamentals. In comparing the two designs, we each felt the revisions were an improvement on the original and addressed some of the criticism leveled against the original plan. These were concerns that we shared. In that respect, we each felt comfortable supporting the changes as they improved the project.
Also, you are correct to note there is a great deal of uncertainty about our collective future, but this uncertainty cuts both ways. Through our own review and in conversations with residents, we have seen there are good and compelling reasons at this time to keep this project moving forward. For example, state or federal recovery money might come in the form of capital improvement grants as it did in 2008. If so, having a project “shovel-ready” would allow us to realize this project while significantly limiting the financial risks voiced by you and others. While you may be correct that the future of cars in Montpelier is changing, there is a possibility it may move in the opposite direction. To that end, someone could just as easily note COVID-19 has brought new risks to public transportation. They could also point to the fact that, in the wake of the virus, airlines and other common carriers have struggled, while car sales have grown. Neither of us is suggesting one future over the other, but it is simply to illustrate the point that we do not know what the next few years are going to look like and foreclosing a project simply because of this uncertainty would limit our options as a city.
The two of us, as newly-minted councilors, understand reasons like these will not satisfy opponents of the garage who take issue with the fundamental question of whether Montpelier should have a municipal parking garage or whether such a garage should be located at this site. Certainly, as advocates of a position, the opponents of the garage project are compelled to muster the facts and arguments that support their premise. We appreciate and respect this. In other roles, each of us has served as an advocate, and we have done the same.
Our goal in this process is different. Going forward, we see our role is to evaluate the various issues involved and to weigh the public good that is projected to follow with the accompanying potential risks and liabilities. Our evaluations of this project, however, do not occur in a vacuum but in the context of forces already in motion and of the popular and political support they have mustered. The fact of the matter is that, before we joined City Council, several decisions from a policy standpoint and fiscal investment were made. To suggest the City suddenly cast aside its current investment would be anti-democratic. It would ignore the will of the voters who approved the bond for this project by a 57% majority and who, by extension, expressed support for this project. It would ignore the policy decisions of the council and the investment and reliance of the city and its partners on these decisions and approvals. And it would fail to garner the necessary support within the council, the majority of which were present for the original vote, supported the project, and continue to do so.
At the same time, we are very aware that changing times and evolving circumstances mean we have to be aware of potential future costs, shifting demands and new data regarding the building, the future TIF financing, maintenance and potential needs or issues. We agree that you, Sandy, Andrea and others have worked very hard in raising these questions, challenging assumptions, and sharpening the focus of the costs and impacts of this project.
While each of us remains open-minded and committed to careful review of this project, it is also fair to note we are not at the point of final decision. It is everyone’s expectations that the court process will continue through the remainder of this year and probably well into the next. When we reach that point, we expect many of the factors laid out in this letter will have to be evaluated.
In the meantime, we will always make ourselves available to listen to these concerns and to hear any questions, as long as it takes, and as we already have with several opponents and supporters of the project. We appreciate the opportunity to discuss them with you and others.
Dan Richardson and Jay Ericson are Montpelier City Councilors Ward 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.