I am Josephine Richards, and I am a sixth-grader at Barre Town School. I am a member of the student council. This is my second year acting in the school musical. I have played field hockey for two years, and I am hoping to play basketball for the school next year. I am engaged in our school’s community. I love drama club and field hockey and student council and basketball. I become closer to all my peers every time I say a line or step onto the court or run onto the field. All these things help me grow and connect; the budget cuts will take that away from me.
Sure, I see my friends in school, but there is something different about being together almost every day after school pouring hard work into different extracurricular activities. I have only listed a few activities. There are so many other kids who work just as hard as me or harder, in different clubs and in different ways. I am worried that those voting for the budget don’t know how much this means to the Barre Town School. I hope Barre will vote down the proposed budget and the board will reconsider knowing the impact it has on me and all the students. I can’t vote, but your actions do affect me and all the students. We are the future of Barre.
