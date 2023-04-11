When I first arrived to teach at Vermont Tech in the 1970s, there were six, high-quality, two-year, technology programs: Architectural and building engineering, civil engineering, electrical and electronics engineering, mechanical engineering, surveying and agriculture.

My typical class size was 30-40 students. These two-year technical programs attracted students who thrived in the hands-on learning environment of classroom interaction, combined with work- and math-related, real-world, laboratory assignments and weekly quizzes. The new computerized online learning may work for courses like history and literature and perhaps for the highly motivated students, but most engineering technology students need the hands-on, work-related, learning environment.

