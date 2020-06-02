As a member on the House Committee on Oversight and Reform you undoubtedly have received a copy of the “Request for Correction” sent to the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) concerning NIST’s 2008 Final Report on the Collapse of World Trade Center Building 7. That 2008 report contained false and unsubstantiated information. Even Dr. Shyam Sunder, NIST’s lead investigator, agreed that some portion of the 47-story WTC Building 7 did collapse at a near free-fall acceleration rate. This free-fall acceleration rate is obvious to most WTC7 collapse observers and can be easily measured by focusing on a point on the collapsing WTC Building 7 in one of the several WTC news videos showing the collapse, then measuring the increasing fall distance for each second of the collapse. That building collapsed in 6.5 seconds at 5:20 p.m. on Sept. 11, 2001.
Fire alone cannot cause an accelerated collapse rate (or any collapse at all) as a building falls and it never has in over a hundred years of such high-rise structural-steel-framed buildings, with many fires much worse than those that occurred that day. A building similar to the 47-story WTC Building 7 was the 41-story Deutsch Bank building, located much closer to the collapsing Twin Towers. It was also subjected to similar fires on 9/11, but it did not collapse. This Deutch Bank building (with human bone fragments discovered on its roof) was later dismantled piece by piece, similar to construction in reverse.
A 112-page, four-year engineering report by Professor Leroy Hulsey and his structural engineering team at the University of Alaska recently released (March 2020) their research report titled “A Structural Reevaluation of the Collapse of World Trade Center 7.” This report included a computer modeling study of the collapse of WTC7 based on the original design blueprints. Professor Hulsey states “Our study found that the fires in WTC 7 could not have caused the observed collapse.”
I realize that what happened to those three World Trade Center high-rise buildings on 9/11 is a subject that politicians and news reporters seem determined to keep hidden from public view, but in your capacity on the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, I request you and your committee oversee the correction to the false information in that 2008 NIST report on WTC Building 7 to reflect the well-researched evidence of the University of Alaska investigation referred to above, and then enter it into the public record.
Many of us are counting on your conscientious attention to this matter. I look forward to receiving your written response.
William A. Rice lives in Randolph Center.
