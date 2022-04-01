The present-day crisis in Ukraine brings to the fore the possibility of nuclear bombs actually being detonated — a chilling alarm to anyone who allows themselves to contemplate such a happening.
Mostly, we are each involved in our daily tasks, but what if such a catastrophe actually happens? It is quite possible. The Doomsday Clock is the closest to midnight it has ever been: 100 seconds before midnight. If those weapons are used, the importance of our daily tasks would fade into oblivion as our whole world would change. If such an unthinkable disaster happened, it could be more than one bomb — a catastrophe in itself — but since our governments are on high alert and wars have a tendency to skyrocket out of control, even more would be likely.
In this case, what we presently do in Vermont may not seem significant, but if we are fortunate enough to squeak by this present crisis, there is an action our Legislature can take to raise public awareness on this crucial issue. Our Legislature can state that we, in Vermont, strongly oppose the basing of nuclear weapons delivery systems in our state, which is the thrust of Bill JRH.7. The Senate has passed that resolution. If the House also takes such a stand and if it becomes official, making that statement could help foster a new way of thinking about nuclear weapons, something which is sorely needed.
Bringing JRH.7 onto the floor of the House at this time for discussion and a vote may well be the most important action the Legislature could take this session to help secure a future where we can continue to carry on with our usual lives.
This resolution is presently in the House Committee on General, Housing and Military Affairs which, itself, has to actually do the work on this before the speaker moves it to the floor of the House. If you agree, please contact House Speaker Jill Krowinski and members of the General, Housing and Military Affairs Committee asking them to bring this issue out of committee and onto the floor of the House this session.
Nancy Rice lives in Randolph Center.
