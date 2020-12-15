On the front page of a recent Times Argus, President Franklin Delano Roosevelt (1882-1945) is quoted, “Freedom of conscience, of education, of speech, of assembly … all of them would be nullified should freedom of the press ever be successfully challenged.”
An extremely important court case presently pending will have far-reaching consequences on freedom of speech and freedom of the press worldwide if our government gains the authority to imprison journalists. Yet most people seem unaware of this case because the corporate media has given it very little coverage.
The case in point is the recent extradition hearing held in London against Wikileaks publisher Julian Assange. That hearing included strong support for Assange, but the presiding judge severely limited Assange’s lawyers access to him. That judge will decide the case in just a few weeks, on Jan. 4. This case is about whether journalists like Assange can publish accurate information on war crimes, especially U.S. war crimes. If extradited to the U.S. and tried under the WWI-era Espionage Act, Assange is not likely to get a fair trial because the Espionage Act, among other things, limits the facts of a case that can be presented to a jury.
Assange reportedly used standard journalistic practices such as encrypting files, protecting sources’ names and possessing leaked documents. All are essential parts of investigative reporting. The apparent objective of the U.S. government is to set a precedent to limit and silence any true investigative journalism that involves the government.
Assange’s “crime” was publishing evidence given to him showing the malfeasance of our government. One of the events Assange courageously made available to the press/media can be viewed on YouTube titled “Collateral Murder.” In that U.S. military video, an Apache helicopter gunship fired 30mm rounds from more than a mile away into a group of civilians walking along a Baghdad street, who obviously could not hear the helicopter. Among those killed in the group were two Reuters newsmen. After strafing the group, a few minutes later, the helicopter fired on a van that arrived to assist the wounded. Inside the rescue van were two children who were injured by the Apache gunfire.
This is but one of hundreds of U.S. and coalition forces’ war crimes published by Wikileaks, the New York Times, the Guardian and later, others, in the 2010 “The Iraq War Logs,” which is available online as well.
For speaking truth to power and to escape from being extradited to the United States where he could face an exceptionally long imprisonment, Assange (an Australian) spent seven years in asylum in the Ecuadoran embassy in London. He was forcibly removed last year by British authorities at the behest of the United States and was locked in London’s high-security Belmarsh prison. He has now been cleared of all charges except this extradition attempt by the U.S. In Belmarsh, he endures solitary confinement, poor living conditions, and failing health — which could result in his premature death.
If we value our freedom of speech and of the press, we should be outraged that Assange is being victimized for disclosing the truth about U.S. war crimes, torture and human rights’ abuses — information that the public has a right to know.
The significance of this case cannot be overstated. So far, neither Trump nor Biden has indicated a willingness to drop the charges nor to pardon Assange.
It is urgent that we speak out now.
William Rice lives in Randolph Center.
