Perhaps, like me, you've seen the news coverage stating many Vermont parents are not getting their small children vaccinated against COVID. It turns out the actual story is more complicated. The Vermont Department of Health has been recommending to parents that they take their child to a pediatrician to get vaccinated. This is good practice — a familiar and safe environment, a trusted care provider who knows the family and can provide education and followup.

My daughter and son-in-law took their 2½-year-old son to his excellent and genuinely caring pediatrician at the Ottauquechee Health Center in Woodstock three weeks ago for his well-child visit and COVID vaccination, which would allow him to finally meet his great-grandparents in person. When they got to the appointment, they were told the clinic wasn't vaccinating young children for COVID because they "didn't have their database set up" to be able to administer the vaccine. They were told they would get a phone call when the vaccine became available to children in that age group. (Incidentally, the vaccine was released for young children in the United States in mid-June.)

