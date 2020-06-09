My family and I own and operate a dairy farm, Cross Winds Dairy and Daughters, in Alburgh, located in northern Vermont. Our rural location hasn’t isolated us from the coronavirus pandemic, which has certainly impacted our farm and community. Unlike so many other businesses, though, we can keep operating because we are essential. Our 650-plus cows continue to be milked each and every day, and that milk is being picked up daily. The milk is shipped to customers in other parts of Vermont and well beyond its borders. We are fortunate to a cooperative that continues to work to market our, and many others’, milk during this time.
In fact, that’s one of the key benefits of being a part of a farmer-owned cooperative – they take care of the milk once it leaves our dairy, so we can focus on taking care of our animals, crops and our business. Our cooperative, Dairy Farmers of America, is owned and governed by farmers, and focuses on keeping family farms like ours in business for generations. For years, I have represented Vermont farms as a delegate for DFA, my daughters and I have participated in the young farmers program, and I am honored to have been selected as an emerging leader within DFA. All of these opportunities have given me a chance to learn more about the operations of my cooperative, have my voice heard and serve as an advocate for Vermont dairy farmers.
During the pandemic, and every day, it is the job of DFA employees to continually seek new markets for our milk and work to retain existing ones. This is especially important in times like these when many milk processing facilities are reducing production or closing completely because of the pandemic.
Of course, just because we continue to operate does not mean all is well from a financial standpoint. Milk markets are severely disrupted and the price of milk has plummeted. My family and I are currently working through programs made available to farmers from the federal government and hopeful tthey will help through these very uncertain and unstable economic times.
Because of the fluctuation of customer and consumer demands, there has been a lot of extra milk in our Northeast area. DFA has partnered with their customers, foodbanks and others, to get fresh milk to families all around our area and across the country. As a dairy farmer and mom, I appreciate the efforts DFA has made in getting milk to community members in need during this pandemic.
None of us can predict when this pandemic will end or how deep its impact will be on our industry. The recovery will take time but, in the meantime, my family and I will still be milking our cows and have comfort in knowing we have the support of our neighboring farmers all through the Northeast and our cooperative DFA.
Darlene Reynolds is a DFA member-owner and lives in Alburgh.
