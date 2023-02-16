The Central Vermont Career Center has been serving the communities of central Vermont, and its students, since 1969. Through a hands-on, career-based approach to education, the center has been training generations of Vermonters to work as mechanics, designers, chefs, plumbers, electricians, contractors, hair stylist, barbers, EMTs, nurses and more — jobs of vital importance to our communities and economy. After many years of being thought of as “the other option,” the importance of career and technical education has come to the forefront recently and is now recognized as a critical component of a high-quality, pre-K-12 education.

In 2013, Act 77 introduced “Flexible Pathways to Graduation” — and career and technical education specifically — as a viable and important opportunity for students looking to explore internships, work-based learning and hands-on training as a pathway to graduation and from there to a satisfying career.

