The art of scapegoating is mired in group dynamics. Whenever anyone says, “They all can’t be wrong!” a red flag raises in my mind because most of the Victims of Crime I worked with had that justification launched against them, a nod to abuse someone.
Just because a bunch of people think one way, does not make their narrative true or right. If there are facts missing, if there is a vast difference between the scapegoating group to the scapegoated faction, I pause and dig deeper. This is the stuff that makes assault OK in mob settings and starts wars and genocide.
People, as a general rule, will flock with the group with the most power, a way to fit in with the herd who provide security and resources. The one standing scapegoat or the scapegoated group take a huge risk not going along with the “pack” and if they assert a different view or refuse to be fiscally, physically or emotionally controlled or go against the narrative, they are likely to lose all the support and the safety of the group. The group has a harsh reaction to the person making waves or demanding equal treatment, so the groups grievances, mistakes and missteps are blamed on the scapegoat or scapegoated group.
People asked me when my work focused for 10 years with battered women, “Why does she stay?” She stays for the financial security of herself and her children, if she had children. The more important question is why does he stay and abuse her? No one ever asks me that question. (Regardless of gender or gender preference, I use he and she as an example, whomever has the most power likely have the power to control another or a group.)
In closing, “They all can be wrong.” Some examples of wrong groups, in my opinion: Nazi Germany, genocide, white supremacy, lynching of Black people, disparaging immigrants, the Capitol riot, human rights violations, Guantanamo Bay’s existence, mass shooters, gun laws that allow mass shooters opportunities to kill, gerrymandering groups, laws against the LGBTQ, John Lewis’ Voter Rights Law being thrown away, people of any group against abortion and a woman’s right to choose her own destiny, blowing up abortion clinics, religious groups promoting anarchy and war, climate change deniers, the rule of law being snubbed, tax shelters for the 1%, poverty and famine being mostly ignored, NATO not intervening on mass genocide in Ukraine by refusal to put boots on the ground and trickling help to Ukraine.
I could go on.
There are few people who act with great courage.
The cost to act is too great for most human beings. We, as human beings, are very unlikely to be heroes, we tend to go along with the crowd or avert our eyes and think, I am glad that was not me.
The silent majority escapes consequences by leaving the scapegoated to fend for themselves, out in the desert, bearing the literal weight of the world on their weary shoulders. Is it any wonder the Republicans who came forward during the Jan. 6 committee meetings did nothing to alert Congress or the Justice Department of the crimes being perpetrated by the president of the United States and some of his administration during and prior to the insurrection on our Capitol and our way of life? Why did they wait so long to tell us the gruesome details until well after the fact?
Tracy Reid lives in West Rutland.
