Move on, put on your big boy/girl pants, they did the best they could, you'll feel better if you forgive he/she/them, etc. There are a host of excuses mainstream society inflicts on people who have suffered pain at the hands of an oppressor, be that family, societal or global victimizers. God forbid you, the victim, should feel anger, hatred, revenge or revulsion at the victimizers who perpetrate crimes against either yourself, a family member, race, creed or any member of society who doesn't march to “their” drumbeats.
Let me say as a battered woman's advocate of more than 10 years and a human rights activist for Amnesty International for over seven years, I never advocate forgiveness nor do I advocate revenge. As a whole, I found, people are more likely to be victimized again when forgiveness is offered too soon or minus victimizers change and atonement. In some cases, it is actually healthier to not forgive.
I also found, in my own anecdotal research, those who did not forgive and were able to channel that anger did so not only for their benefit but the benefit of the masses. Social change movements spurred by victimization often do more good channeling said anger into great societal alterations of behaviors and laws. Take the civil rights movements of the 1960s, the Black Lives Matter movement, the LGBTQ movements, all center on reversing old societal norms that caused death, injury and deep-seated harm and resentments that might never go away without their proactive stances revealing ugly lies and truths.
Let's stop using therapy and religious ideologies to brush abuse under the rug of forgiveness, let's stop using pseudo-psychology and religion to pressure people to fall in line under the guise of helping them be happier and at peace. Peace does not come overnight and sometimes the wounds are so deep, they don't ever heal, just scab over until the next incident bubbles to the surface.
Forgiveness is a great tool for oneself if and when one is ready to slay the monsters and put them to rest. Some victims do not ever reach such glorified states of Nirvana.
Perhaps it is best for those suggesting forgiveness to realize your inability to hear, see or deal with your friend, neighbor, brother, sister or clan's plight is too much for you to bear? Forgiveness becomes a way for you to silence the victim and avert your eyes to their pain. Given that or not, it is just as OK for the victim to say, “I do not forgive this, nor do I want to.” At least, honesty is being honored. Sometimes the best we friends and therapists can do is to bear witness. The Greek Choir is mourning with you.
P.S.: No one ever does their very best 100%, some never come close. Some things are just unforgivable. That is OK to note to self. Forgiveness evolves for every individual at their desired pace, if at all.
Tracy Reid lives in West Rutland.
