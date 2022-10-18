“Fascism is not started by great men, it thrives in and with mediocre enablers.” (I read that recently but cannot recall the authors name.)
Frankenstein's monster had a heart and soul, a lonely, sad, misunderstood creature born from bits and pieces of torn, shredded humanity and one man's ego, Victor Frankenstein. Not so the vast majority of GOP members and conspiracy theorists, the ego-driven leaders, they have the heart and soul missing. Let's take Alex Jones for example: A red-faced, swollen-bodied, greedy, man-tick. He tortured and murdered the souls of the families left behind from the Sandy Hook massacre. For shame? That is too kind a chastisement for him and his followers. Monstrous diablos.
Oh, and if you're waiting for the justice system to put these monsters in check, in shackles, in jails and prisons, don't hold your breath. A few will go as example, much like the dead mice my cats leave on my welcome mat, an example to foolish mice considering entering my property, but mice are not bright, they keep ending up dead on my front porch welcome mat. Sadly, our justice system is far too sluggish and manipulated to be effective. At best, you might see the outcome those families received yesterday, a giant $985 million fine to Mr. Jones that he never will pay and his victims never shall collect. The money was never the point for the victims, just the perpetrator(s).
So what are we to do about all of the conspiracy theorists wreaking havoc on our society? Surely, laws are in place to stop such violence, destructive lies and avarice? Funny, I thought so in 1989 when I started to work for a battered woman's shelter under the VOCA and IOLTA grants from the Mass Bar and the DA's office. I rarely saw justice for abused woman and children, rape victims, the LGBTQ community, people of color and immigrants. And when I became the legislative liaison for Chapter 49 Amnesty International, it was even more rarely justice was found across the globe.
I was, however, floored at the swiftness of injustice.
If you're waiting for our legal system to right the ship, correct the misguided followers of conspiracy theories, think quite long and hard again. The only way to right the ship is to speak up. Silence will get you false hope and no end in sight to the monstrous acts of violence at the Capitol, mass shootings at schools, markets, concerts, rallies and marches, or the slaughter of scapegoats across the globe. If you're waiting for “Big Daddy, Big Brother or Momma Bear” to fix the mess that is the polarization of monstrous BS across our landscape, it's time to grow up. Everyone has to get proactive, choose a side, vote and watch like a sentinel, the current Supreme Court undoing our constitutional and human rights.
History will repeat itself until human rights becomes our norm.
Tracy Reid lives in West Rutland.
