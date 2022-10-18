“Fascism is not started by great men, it thrives in and with mediocre enablers.” (I read that recently but cannot recall the authors name.)

Frankenstein's monster had a heart and soul, a lonely, sad, misunderstood creature born from bits and pieces of torn, shredded humanity and one man's ego, Victor Frankenstein. Not so the vast majority of GOP members and conspiracy theorists, the ego-driven leaders, they have the heart and soul missing. Let's take Alex Jones for example: A red-faced, swollen-bodied, greedy, man-tick. He tortured and murdered the souls of the families left behind from the Sandy Hook massacre. For shame? That is too kind a chastisement for him and his followers. Monstrous diablos.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.