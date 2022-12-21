America has "poverty fatigue" not "tipping fatigue," we have "opposite world fatigue" and "I think I'll ignore that law fatigue." I suspect we have "poor decision fatigue" and "anything goes fatigue." Lastly, we are all suffering from, "Why don't they arrest and convict our political leaders who led us down this polarization fatigue path anchored in five decades or more of political gridlock fatigue."

Let's stop rolling in magical thinking that all we have to do is listen to one another, feng shui our kitchen or practice a random act of kindness, this runs too deep for such parochial problem-solving ideas. If you're waiting for God, Jesus, The Goddess of the Solstice or even Satan to fix this, I have land in Vermont I could sell you for a steal. Personally, I also have username and password fatigue.

