America has "poverty fatigue" not "tipping fatigue," we have "opposite world fatigue" and "I think I'll ignore that law fatigue." I suspect we have "poor decision fatigue" and "anything goes fatigue." Lastly, we are all suffering from, "Why don't they arrest and convict our political leaders who led us down this polarization fatigue path anchored in five decades or more of political gridlock fatigue."
Let's stop rolling in magical thinking that all we have to do is listen to one another, feng shui our kitchen or practice a random act of kindness, this runs too deep for such parochial problem-solving ideas. If you're waiting for God, Jesus, The Goddess of the Solstice or even Satan to fix this, I have land in Vermont I could sell you for a steal. Personally, I also have username and password fatigue.
I have no idea how we course-correct. We as a nation need more than 50% of the people to be on the same page. In case you had pulled the covers over your head, we are not teetering on losing our democracy, we are on a runaway train steeped in autocracy and fascism already running our country off the clifftop. How else does one explain women losing their reproductive rights held for 50 years; more than half the populace not wanting civil rights; little to nothing done about gun violence legislation to end mass shootings; racism being counter-labeled poor white boy replacement fears and grievances; homophobia, why on Earth anyone would feel threatened by another human being loving someone? Why, in 2022, are we still labeling immigrants horrible names and trying to keep the huddled masses at bay instead of embracing their entry into our country? Lastly, why is the Affordable Care Act still being challenged as a "bad thing?" On top of that, I am very confused about these obvious moral differences of ours.
Tracy Reid lives in West Rutland.
