The demise of the ruffed grouse population in the Northeast has been known for several years.
As noted by Dennis Jensen, the principal cause is habitat loss — not loss of forest, but loss of the structure and composition typified by forest clear-cuts or abandoned farmland common in Vermont in the mid-20th century. Since agricultural land abandonment is uncommon these days, and our forests are aging, a significant solution to the grouse population decline is clear-cutting. This, too, has been known for many years.
But Jensen’s dentist’s claim that the state is to blame, because it has outlawed clear-cutting has no basis whatever in fact. In 1997, the Legislature passed the heavy cutting act which requires a permit for clear-cutting 40 acres or more. This does not constitute a prohibition.
The major reasons for lack of clear-cutting are limited forest conditions for which clear-cutting is the best choice (other than grouse habitat), landowners’ dislike for the practice (mainly for aesthetic reasons), and the annoyance of the public outcry when the practice is undertaken.
Maine’s forests are far more extensive than Vermont’s (except in the NEK), and their wood markets are more robust than ours. Roadside clear-cutting in northern Maine does not stimulate an outcry from the retired stockbroker next door. Don’t try it in Underhill or Castleton. Can’t clear-cut your own property in Vermont? Much of Vermont’s forestland is enrolled in the current use program, and I have never encountered any resistance from the county foresters when management plans for my clients prescribe clear-cutting, including cuts in excess of 40 acres.
We can all identify many areas where Vermont’s regulatory policies are seemingly excessive, but its stance on clear-cutting is absolutely not one of them.
Russell S. Reay is a forester who lives in Cuttingsville.
