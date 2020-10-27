The League of Women Voters would like to remind you of a few facts about next week’s General Election.
Nov. 3, Election Day 2020, includes voting for presidential, congressional, state and local races. Although this is the first time voters who registered before Sept. 1, received their ballots by mail, voters still have the option to vote in person. If you plan to vote in person, depending on where you live, polls will be open between 5 and 10 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Be sure to confirm time and location with your town clerk.
Voting at the polls will be different this year. Please follow all guidance and instructions at your polling place, including social distancing and wearing protective facial covering. If you do not, or cannot, wear a mask, you will still be able to vote; however, you may be asked to wait outside in a designated area and a ballot will be brought to you. Expect delays and waiting as poll workers regularly disinfect equipment, tables, chairs, pens and poll books throughout the day. Hand sanitizers will also be provided for use. If you’re in line at 7 p.m. when the polls close, stay in line — you have the right to vote. If you are unable to go to the polls because of sickness or other emergency, contact your town clerk before Election Day to arrange for casting your ballot.
If you were mailed a ballot but have not voted it, bring it with you to expedite the process. If you do not have your vote-by-mail ballot, you will still be able to vote following confirmation your ballot was not received. If your name is not on the Voter Checklist, don’t forget — in Vermont, you can register to vote anytime up to and including Election Day!
Should you have problems voting or have additional questions, call the national, non-partisan Election Protection Hotline: 866-OUR-VOTE (687-8683.)
This Election Day, Nov. 3, the League of Women Voters urges you to vote and let your voice be heard.
Sue Racanelli
League of Women Voters
East Montpelier
