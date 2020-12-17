Dear Gov. Scott:
I am writing today to ask you to support mentoring relationships in our state. Youth have been greatly impacted by this pandemic, and schools are being asked to do more with less. Families and communities are struggling. Kids need relationships now more than ever, and mentors are the people in our community who have the resources to give their time and experience to youth for free. To do this safely and effectively, we need statewide quality-mentoring programs focused on recruiting, training and supporting these volunteers.
As you know, our state can easily spend $170,000 on one youth who needs therapeutic intervention. As a youth advocate, I support this use of funds, but I also know prevention works, and is more cost effective. MENTORVermont annually uses this same $170,000 a year price tag to leverage an equal or greater amount of private funding to collectively support 140 programs and 2,300 matches all across the state. While I recognize these are difficult times financially, this relatively small investment continues to strengthen many communities across Vermont. I often wonder, how many more underserved communities could we reach with mentor volunteers if mentoring funding were to be increased?
When we support youth early, we can prevent more costly intervention later on. I know from 25 years of working with youth, and currently raising three children, there are many pieces to the puzzle of raising healthy and successful youth. My experience as program director of Twinfield Together Mentoring Program has shown me that our mentors are an essential piece of that puzzle for many kids. Right now we need to invest in our future generation by prioritizing programs that serve the needs of our youth and communities. Mentoring programs need consistent funding now to sustain programming, and to ensure once this pandemic ends, we are ready to recruit new mentor volunteers who are looking for ways to give back to their communities.
Gov. Scott, you have always been an advocate for youth, early intervention and fiscal responsibility — all the things mentoring programs are already doing really well. When you sit down with your budget committee in January, please consider increasing MENTORVermont funding so they can reach more youth and more communities when we most need it.
Pam Quinn is Twinfield Together Mentoring program director.
