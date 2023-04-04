Re: “Canceled Out” (Rutland Herald, March 30), former Gov. Jim Douglas said what had to be said and the Herald’s editorial stance — “While we understand that it is important to own historical missteps, we are not fans of guilt by association” — nails it, but there is even more to say.
By the logic of cancel culture, every instance of the name “Mead” would be suspect. How about Mead’s Falls in Center Rutland, named for James Mead, who built the first sawmill at the natural falls on Otter Creek there, in 1773? What about James Mead himself, credited with being Rutland’s first white immigrant, who arrived with his family to homestead in 1769? His tavern became a hub of activity, and he gave land to the construction of Fort Ranger and safe house during the Revolutionary War period. The 1790 Census counted eight Meads living in Center Rutland.
What about the 29 Meads listed in the index of Dawn Hance’s authoritative history of Rutland? One of those names is Larkin Mead, a sculptor of note from Brattleboro who created statues of public figures in Vermont history.
What about Brad and Janet Mead who, in 1937, launched Pico ski area, and whose daughter, Andrea Mead Lawrence, became a double-gold medalist as a teenager in the 1952 Olympic Games in Oslo?
It could get really ridiculous.
To continue: When it comes to blaming supporters of the eugenics movement, many of the lions of the Progressive Era would not be spared. Eugenics was hailed as an exciting, forward-looking, social science aimed at perfecting human biology. It was funded by the Rockefeller Foundation and the Carnegie Institution, and its true believers included many whose names we still revere as enlightened forward thinkers: birth control proponent Margaret Sanger, Alexander Graham Bell, Helen Keller, Dorothy Canfield Fisher, Teddy Roosevelt, Black Harvard sociologist W.E.B. Du Bois, George Bernard Shaw, Winston Churchill, Linus Pauling. Here in Vermont, the movement’s guru was UVM Professor Henry Farnham Perkins who conceived of a “eugenics survey” that would identify “pedigrees of degeneracy” among, particularly, the hill folk of Vermont, Blacks, Indigenous people and French Canadians … with the intention of improving the gene pool by weeding out the “unfit.”
Social engineering is still much in vogue, from architects and urban planners, environmentalist crusaders and conservationists, educators and legislators, regardless of political party. The eugenics experience raises a warning flag: even with the best of intentions, social engineering of any kind, in any guise, for any preordained outcome, is fraught with unintended and unforeseen consequences that may well be found unacceptable by the coming generations that will bear them.
I can recommend “Breeding Better Vermonters” by Nancy Gallagher.
Julia Purdy lives in Rutland.
