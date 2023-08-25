In 2017, WCAX reported about a nasty head-on crash on Route 22A in Bridport, near North Cream Hill Road. The crash killed four people in a small car, which allegedly had crossed the center line on a particularly tricky curve, which is well-known to regular drivers. Two of the deceased were from Georgia, one from Florida, and the fourth undisclosed as of the WCAX news story. The neighbor who lives nearby told WCAX he sees so many crashes near his house, he has lost count.

I drive Route 22A into Bridport every week, and there are moments when I feel I am taking my life in my hands. North Cream Hill Road intersects 22A at an angle, on top of an almost indiscernible kink in that highway, at the crest of a low hill.