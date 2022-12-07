Just because it sounds right, doesn't mean it is.

As a former English Comp instructor and a freelance copyeditor/proofreader, I encounter some interesting vocabulary that might reinvent the English language if the correct forms were not already known. Of all Western languages, English is the most fluid, adaptable and inventive, importing, combining and recombining forms and expressions from other languages to convey the best meaning (the bon mot). The English language is dynamic; new spellings and even entire words ensure the language will continue to evolve. Words misspelled in ignorance become accepted usage, as do colloquial and local expressions, spread through social media and carried like seeds by people migrating to other places.

