Just because it sounds right, doesn't mean it is.
As a former English Comp instructor and a freelance copyeditor/proofreader, I encounter some interesting vocabulary that might reinvent the English language if the correct forms were not already known. Of all Western languages, English is the most fluid, adaptable and inventive, importing, combining and recombining forms and expressions from other languages to convey the best meaning (the bon mot). The English language is dynamic; new spellings and even entire words ensure the language will continue to evolve. Words misspelled in ignorance become accepted usage, as do colloquial and local expressions, spread through social media and carried like seeds by people migrating to other places.
But it's also clear that, in print, words convey actual meaning: The wrong word in the right place, or the right word in the wrong place, skews the meaning of the entire thought and puts the burden on the reader to figure out what is meant. In some cases — like putting a decimal point in the wrong place — the error can play out in the real world with serious consequences.
Most of the time, what I encounter in the material I proofread is the problem of same-sounding words (homophones). The common ones are rein versus reign, weary vs. wary, hardy vs. hearty. They sound the same but have entirely different meanings. I have seen "reign in your impulses," for example. Think about that. What the writer means is to control one's impulses, as one would "rein in" a horse. You don't even have to know the "g" in reign derives from the Latin word for ruler, or king, as in "the reign of Louis XIV."
An online text reads: "Predators have become weary of humans." Certainly, bison in Yellowstone have! So OK, maybe "weary" works but not as well as "wary," which was probably meant.
Spellchecker gives these a pass because they are not misspelled. Those for whom English class is a distant memory and who do not write much may be excused, as is the occasional typo, but people who are paid to write should be able to catch these bloopers before submitting for publication.
Homophones are one thing. Writers who like to display their command of vocabulary are something else. Misuse of the so-called $50 words can result with some hilarious expressions. Most of the time, the out-of-place word seems to be an attempt to spell an appropriate word that was only half-heard, as with flush versus flourish. This is where spellchecker will trip up a novice writer. You are groping for the spelling, and you are given a list of possibilities. One of them looks vaguely familiar, so you use it.
I have seen "magician" used for "musician" in a writing exercise that had nothing to do with a magician. Or this example: "She followed the news arduously." That is an impressive word but the word that eluded the writer was "assiduously." (Well, OK, maybe following the news could be considered arduous, too.)
There have been many others: reticent versus reluctant, unkept versus unkempt, acerbate versus exacerbate, hardwear versus hardware and, most recently, "without further adieu."
This English lesson was prompted by the Danziger (uncredited) cartoon in the Herald Weekender (Dec. 3-4). "The Teeds" is Jeff Danziger's response to his local Vermont neighbors, depicted in all their earthy wisdom and lack of pretension, tinged with influences from the outside world. In this cartoon, the bearded, aging hippie son is ruminating on the housing shortage and declaims to the reader, "If only we looked into our own souls to find the generocity of spirit …" Hmm. That spelling rings a bell. Rhymes with velocity and ferocity. Or maybe he means a place name, like Mechanicsville … Genero City? Couldn't be rhinoceros, though.
Julia Purdy lives in Rutland.
