I never thought I would hear a Democrat mouthing the most conservative fiscal cant, but there it was. Low-income Vermont households without stable housing are getting a double-whammy … while some have been evicted from their temporary motel housing as COVID-related federal housing money ends and cold weather recedes, those permitted to remain in motel housing may do so under the condition of paying 30% of their income in rent, just as to a private landlord.
In reacting to the plight of low-income Vermont households, Democrats who dragged their feet for two years, knowing the end would eventually come, not only utterly failed to budget a transitional scheme to let those households down gently, responding only in the eleventh hour to public consternation and rage, but have been quoted saying, in essence, “Hey, that’s the way the cookie crumbles. Tough toenails.”
In a recent VTDigger story on the plight of a 77-year-old single woman — at one time professionally employed but now scraping by on Social Security — Sen. Jane Kitchel, D-Caledonia, told VTDigger, “There has to be some reciprocity here between the household and their responsibilities and the publicly funded benefit.”
Whoops. The statement boggles the mind. Did any of those seniors, disabled, moms, kids ask to lose their housing? As for the “public benefit,” who ever imagined that that would become a setup to penalize the recipients for receiving the benefit? It’s one thing to luxuriate in federal largesse for projects large and small, to feed at that trough … but quite another to become so dependent on the steady flow of federal dollars that the state becomes incapable of putting its own money where its mouth is.
We all know what is driving the shortage of so-called affordable housing: the tsunami of rampant speculative investment that views residential real estate akin to commercial space: impersonal and a vehicle for gain only, calculated on supply and demand, not human need. Statutes and ordinances could rein this disaster in, as other states and cities are doing.
In 2017, Seven Days printed a long article on Senator Kitchel and her sister, Rep. Kitty Beattie Toll. The article touted Kitchel’s upbringing, the quintessential farmer’s daughter, raised as one of 10 siblings on the family farm by a successful and highly respected farm family. Both parents were active in local and state politics and when Vermont went Democrat in 1965, the Kitchel family followed suit. The family as well was carrying on the rural ethos of looking out for the neighbors and townspeople in need. Representative Toll told Seven Days, “They believed in taking care of people.”
And yet now, that wholesome image rings hollow. Despite the fact that Senator Kitchel wields tremendous influence in the Senate and among Democrats and progressives, her statement reflects the mindset more often associated with President Ronald Reagan and his ilk. One would think she would know better.
And when it became shockingly apparent that hundreds of vulnerable Vermonters would be thrown out of house and home as of the new fiscal year, the best another Democrat could offer was the time-worn, do-nothing mantra of laissez-faire economics: the situation will “self-resolve.” No worries.
Meanwhile, the 2023 Legislative session ended in jubilation over the Democrat supermajority’s achievement, namely, a budget amounting to $8.5 billion for a state with a population less than that of the average Midwestern city. As Rep. Jim Harrison, R-Rutland-11, wrote in his final legislative update, “The budget’s General Fund spending was up 13.3% over last year, which is not even close to being sustainable.”
Yet senators were seen in a three-way bear hug, a conga line of legislators snaked through the State House, and in her own final legislative update, Sen. Alison Clark, D-Windsor, crowed that “Our Legislature is a model for how democracy, at its best, functions.”
It seems that, in this case, democracy only functions best when your side wins.
Julia Purdy lives in Rutland.