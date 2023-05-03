In her commentary, “Our politics need to change” (Rutland Herald, Weekend Edition April 29-30), Esther Farnsworth asks, “Why is Starbucks, with growing profits, unwilling to pay employees a decent wage and still pay the retiring CEO a $60 million bonus?” Why, indeed. The answer seems obvious, but less obvious to most Americans — particularly millennials and Gen Z — is how we got here.
While Farnsworth cites Bernie Sanders, I will cite a little known but critically informative volume sitting quietly on the Rutland library shelf: “The System: Who Rigged It, How We Fix It” (2020) by none other than Robert Reich, labor secretary under Clinton and Obama.
What Reich does is educate us as to the decisions and policies, beginning around 1980, that have resulted in the establishment of an American oligarchy steadily eroding the average American’s economic well-being and the future prospects of upcoming generations.
Some of the most obvious headliners have been the infamous Citizens United decision that officially acknowledged wealth to be the same as speech (“money talks”), the eagerness of the federal government to rescue failing corporations at taxpayer expense, and the Trump tax cut, which rewarded the wealthy just for being wealthy, and added $2.3 million to the national debt. The justification is that, when the oligarchs are doing well, the rest of us will do well. In 2008, we were assured they would “pay back” the massive bailouts by creating jobs (they have done the opposite).
We might also mention the sudden upsurge of the investor class largely responsible for hijacking the residential real estate market to the exclusion of the rest of us.
Even here in Rutland, we can see how corporate decisions, far removed from us, impact us. Case in point: Bed Bath & Beyond is shutting down in June. Sears, JCPenney, Old Navy and Kmart withdrew from Diamond Run Mall, killing it. Now, literally the only store that can meet walk-in shoppers’ everyday needs for family clothing, the full line of household goods and electronics locally is Walmart.
Corporate America — Wall Street, Amazon, Jeff Bezos and the rest — has abandoned Americans. They mouth the progressive platitudes but they put their money elsewhere.
It has all been part of the plan, according to Reich. Reich is a baby boomer, born in 1946 on the cusp of the most (and possibly the last) continuously prosperous decade the U.S. has known (thanks largely to federal investment in war production, later housing, technology and infrastructure). All baby boomers remember those times. Life was good. Trust was high. Greed was frowned upon. The individual did not have the exalted status we see today.
“In that era,” Reich writes, “CEOs of big companies earned modest sums — rarely more than 20 times that of their employees … Many had spent their entire careers within their companies, sometimes working their way up … CEOs of that era saw themselves as corporate statesmen responsible for the common good. They were expected to be public leaders. Most had grown up during the Great Depression, when one out of four Americans were out of work … Many of these CEOs had served in World War II … At that time, the privilege and status of being the CEO of a large public company was as much reward as the pay that went with it.”
But in the early 1980s, a new breed emerged: corporate raiders who take over “underperforming” companies, boosting profits and rewarding shareholders lavishly, by cutting costs, mass layoffs, eliminating pensions, crippling unions or moving overseas.
Reich describes the sea change that happened: “The corporate statesmen of previous decades became the corporate butchers of the 1980s and 1990s, whose nearly exclusive focus was to become 'lean and mean' … CEOs now run corporations only to maximize shareholder returns.”
CEOs view political influence as an “investment” with high returns. Profit was once based on real production of real things. Then it was discovered that money itself could make untold riches even better than the actual production of things, with the blessing of the White House, Congress, the Supreme Court and the Chamber of Commerce. Why should anything stop?
Political cartoonist Thomas Nast (d. 1902) invented the Republican elephant, the Democratic donkey and Uncle Sam. He went after political graft, racism and bureaucratic stupidity like no one else. One of his most pungent cartoons showed a bloated, hairy creature searching to scratch an itch on its body, titled “The System Examines Itself.”
Reich details how democratically elected legislators knuckle under to lobbyists and various blandishments of the oligarch class. When we give up the myth and accept these less-than-admirable realities of our economic, political and social systems, we may have a slender hope of reversing them. He calls for us to recognize the validity of public rage, regardless of how it manifests, and for ordinary Americans to overcome our various bigotries and make common cause — only the super-rich “have it good.”
Julia Purdy lives in Rutland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.