In her commentary, “Our politics need to change” (Rutland Herald, Weekend Edition April 29-30), Esther Farnsworth asks, “Why is Starbucks, with growing profits, unwilling to pay employees a decent wage and still pay the retiring CEO a $60 million bonus?” Why, indeed. The answer seems obvious, but less obvious to most Americans — particularly millennials and Gen Z — is how we got here.

While Farnsworth cites Bernie Sanders, I will cite a little known but critically informative volume sitting quietly on the Rutland library shelf: “The System: Who Rigged It, How We Fix It” (2020) by none other than Robert Reich, labor secretary under Clinton and Obama.

