The Rutland Herald reported last week that an apparent drop in population will likely cost Rutland some representation in Montpelier (“Data drop affects Rutland,” June 19-20). Even though to many Rutlanders this might seem like a ho-hum subject, we would be right to be concerned, and here are two reasons why.
The first is the inherent problem with reapportionment.
If all communities across the nation were identical, if they were all comfortable suburbs surrounding urban centers, with incomes evenly distributed, with fully integrated racial and ethnic composition, with the same tastes and expectations and assumptions, if every farmer was “Old Macdonald,” the slogan of “one man, one vote” could make sense, albeit on a large scale that could level the playing field. But our communities are not that way.
Here in Vermont, time was when each town sent a rep to Montpelier: one town, one vote, no matter the population. Farming towns each had one vote, as did mill towns. It was a badge of honor to be chosen from among your fellow townspeople to go to Montpelier to do the people’s business and have the confidence your town’s voice would be heard. There was both parity and local pride.
Yet, a lawsuit (Buckley v. Hoff, 1965) groused that “the composition of the Vermont House of Representatives violated the Equal Protection Clause of the United States Constitution” because larger communities were “invidiously discriminated against” and “invidiously under-represented.”
In 1965, all that ended. “One man, one vote” became the law of the land, which translated into “majority rules” based on head count alone. This meant that large concentrations of people ended up with greater representation than smaller ones.
So what has resulted is a lopsided form of governance wherein metropolises like Seattle; New York City; and Burlington, Vermont, use their larger numbers of legislators to put forward bills that, in many cases, answer to the interests and concerns of the larger constituencies — and their socioeconomic culture — regardless of the effect on rural communities whose lives are different.
The theory is that, well, all populations are about equivalent in demographics. That is demonstrably not the case. The Vermont example suffices. Vermont is officially designated a rural state, everywhere except in Chittenden County. And even though all regions of Vermont are served by schools, hospitals, government offices and social services, which employ well-educated, well-paid professionals, none compares to the concentration of those assets in Chittenden County. And it hardly needs to be explained that the daily needs, expectations and assumptions are vastly different between city and countryside.
It was a forced choice, dictated by the U.S. Supreme Court decision, that meant Vermont’s time-honored (and original to the state Constitution) method of electing Vermont House members, was unconstitutional. The court ordered the state to bring itself into compliance with the Equal Protection Clause by July 1, 1965, or it would be forced to do so.
At the close of the legislative year in May 1965, the House voted 163-62 for reapportionment. Representation in Montpelier was chopped almost in half. A number of smaller, hardscrabble communities lost direct representation — and therefore, their independent voice — altogether. Democrats cheered. Republicans grieved.
Wrote Steve Terry, former managing editor for the Rutland Herald who covered the reapportionment story in 1965: “By 1965 Vermont had one of the most malapportioned legislative bodies in the nation. … When the vote was announced there was weeping in the State House. There were threats of civil disobedience. There were declarations that the larger towns in Vermont with more House votes would suck the life out of the very small towns.”
This is what has Rutland political leadership worried: a loss of population in Rutland County would result in the county forfeiting full presence in the State House at a time when every voice is needed because the array of needs — and controversies — is so great.
And this is why the U.S. Census Bureau was insisting on a “complete count.” Responding to the 10-year census is mandatory to make sure every community is adequately represented, since representation is now completely a numbers game.
I was a census worker in 2020, gathering information face-to-face from Rutlanders, primarily. Some were glad, others sneered. I would try to explain why their contribution was needed. I would say that it would mean money for Rutland to help secure resources they themselves use. I didn’t get into the representation angle, but that is exactly what helps the Legislature understand the needs on the ground, where the rep lives and works.
Julie Purdy lives in Rutland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.