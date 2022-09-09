During the recent Vermont primary, I watched candidate debates for several races. I thought the debate for Secretary of State was the most substantive, constructive and interesting debate I viewed.

In early August, I watched the VTDigger debate from June online. By that point, I had only heard of two of the candidates, Chris Winters and John Odum. When I watched the debate, I learned of the other candidate, Rep. Sarah Copeland Hanzas, who ended up winning the primary.

