Kudos to Sen. Patrick Leahy for his eight terms as senator of Vermont. Also, for his decision to not seek reelection. This provided a chain reaction of open seats in 2022 for U.S. Senate, U.S. House and within the state Legislature. This provided opportunity for younger candidates to campaign. The next members of Vermont’s congressional delegation may be less experienced for their new roles, but it will be a good starting point for new and younger representation. In contrast, Sen. Grassley of Iowa is six years older than Sen. Leahy, and is now facing a very close reelection bid against Mike Franken, who served 36 years in the U.S. Navy, and is running as a Democrat.

As Rep. Peter Welch is now running for Leahy’s Senate seat, the competition for Welch’s House seat is between Vermont Senate Pro Tem Becca Balint and veteran Liam Madden.

