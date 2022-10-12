For a moment, forget about Roe v. Wade and the Dobbs decision by the Supreme Court.
Forget about the allegations against Hershel Walker, candidate for U.S. Senate in Georgia: that he neglected his children from multiple mothers, and that he paid one of these women to have an abortion. Forget that in the wake of the Dobbs decision. Mr. Walker declared he is against abortion, and there should be no exceptions.
Put these things aside. I know it sounds like, “Don’t think of an elephant.”
Now focus on this portion of recent remarks by former Georgia Rep. Newt Gingrich about Hershel Walker: “He had a lot of concussions coming out of football. He suffered PTSD.”
Now that you are focused on that part of Newt Gingrich’s statement, consider this. For two years, Republicans and right-wing media have hammered away on this talking point: Joe Biden is too old and senile to be president, the worst president ever, and he is cognitively challenged.
So an ex-football player who suffered head trauma and PTSD is the Republican answer to Joe Biden’s cognitive challenges?
Hershel Walker needs help, and Georgia Republicans need a better Senate candidate. But it’s too late, the state primary is over. To paraphrase Donald Rumsfeld: You go into political warfare with the candidate you have.
Now focus on the yard signs on Stratton Road on display by a Rutland City alderman. There is also a “Run Herschel Run” sign, among others. Is the sign owner a Georgia Bulldogs fan? Or is this a “dog whistle” that Hershel Walker, the Trump-endorsed candidate, will say, do and vote whichever way Trump, McConnell or Gingrich tell him to?
I’m thankful I do not live in Georgia. On Nov. 8, we will find out how many voters in Georgia and across America “don’t think of an elephant.”
Ron Pulcer lives in Rutland Town.
