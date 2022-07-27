I’ve been following the Vermont primary, with much to consider. There are various elected offices, including some open seats, and many important issues and crises. I’m not a single-issue voter. For me, the two most critical offices now are lieutenant governor and secretary of state. My two most critical issues are 1) protecting voting rights while securing our election process, and 2) protecting our fragile republic and representative democracy while fending off autocracy.
I base my view as an immigrant mother’s son who came to America at age 10. My grandparents’ family lived through World War II in Tuscany under the fascist regime of Benito Mussolini. Through the decades, my grandfather told me many stories about that time period. My grandfather despised Mussolini. My Nonno was also not a fan of the Mafia, as he felt it gave Italian-Americans a bad reputation. I can imagine my grandfather rolling in his grave if he knew that authoritarian wannabe Trump had become president, and his MAGA “blackshirts” stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Trump’s family business, like his presidency, appears to me to operate mainly as a front business to hide many suspected crimes over several decades. In mob-like fashion, The Don instigated an attempted hit job on VP Mike Pence using an angry and armed mob.
The COVID pandemic necessitated various election changes in 2020. In Vermont, candidates were not required to gather petition signatures, and we could vote at home via mail-in ballots. This resulted in new and more candidates in some races. For example, there were 10 candidates who ran for Rutland County senator. I was able to review candidate websites or social media as I filled out my ballot at my own pace. I credit Secretary Jim Condos for a successful and secure 2020 election.
Elsewhere since 2020, other state legislatures are passing more restrictive voting laws whose purpose appears to be more about voter disenfranchisement and less about election security. In Vermont, it is important that we maintain our citizen-friendly and secure election process. Mr. Condos is retiring, so secretary of state is now an open seat.
On June 15, I attended the lieutenant governor debate at the Paramount Theatre. After the Democratic debate with four candidates, some attendees exited. I stuck around to watch the Republican debate. These candidates were asked about the 2020 election. Sen. Joe Benning pointed out he was a lawyer and had waited for the results of roughly 60 lawsuits around the country filed by Rudy Giuliani, et al, to contest the 2020 election. Benning concluded there was no legal evidence of widespread fraud in the 2020 presidential election.
On a side note, during the U.S. House Jan. 6 investigative hearing, Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers, Republican, under oath, revealed a laughable statement by Rudy Giuliani regarding his fraud claims in the Arizona 2020 election: “We’ve got lots of theories; we just don’t have the evidence.”
On the other hand, Benning’s opponent Gregory Thayer seems to still believe Trump’s Big Lie. He organized a busload of Vermonters to attend the Jan. 6 rally. Mr. Thayer admitted to walking towards the U.S. Capitol, following Trump’s “marching orders.” Since Jan. 6, Thayer has become sort of an expert on “theories” about critical race theory. CRT has been around for many years and then suddenly popped onto the political radar after Jan. 6. My theory is that the GOP and their QAnon cohorts would much rather talk about CRT than about where they were and what they were doing on Jan. 6.
As the Jan. 6 hearings have revealed, various elements of the Trumpian Republican Party gathered in Washington. The Proud Boys, Oath Keepers and Three Percenters were involved in planning and participating in the insurrection. Also present were those who follow QAnon conspiracy theories. Others were Trump loyalists whose purpose was apparently to clog the streets around the Capitol, perhaps in case the National Guard might have tried to respond to the attack in a timely manner. They were cheered on by political grifters and con artists who have profited from the Big Lie. I wish debate moderators had asked a follow-up question to clarify Mr. Thayer’s exact affiliation within the Jan. 6 “coalition.”
Before the Jan. 6 hearings even started, a CNN article in April reported, “Official White House records from Jan. 6, 2021, show a gap of more than seven hours in phone calls placed to or from former President Donald Trump as the riot at the U.S. Capitol was unfolding.”
Last week, another CNN article on July 14 stated, “The U.S. Secret Service erased text messages from Jan. 5 and 6, 2021, shortly after they were requested by oversight officials investigating the agency’s response to the U.S. Capitol riot, according to a letter given to the House select committee investigating the insurrection.”
Vermonters should be reminded again that Vermont news media had reported that videos posted to Mr. Thayer’s Vermonters For Vermont Facebook page on Jan. 6 had been taken down. On Jan. 6, 2021, I noticed a couple of videos were posted on this webpage. One video’s still image was an outdoor photo showing an odd character wearing horns, face paint with a bare chest, who later became known as the “QAnon Shaman.” Later, I noticed another video was posted. I watched the congressional proceedings on CSPAN that evening, so I bookmarked the V4V Facebook page. On Jan. 7, when I returned to that Facebook page, those videos were taken down. In light of the above reports about the White House phone log gap and deleted Secret Service text messages, I hope that, before the August primary, some Vermont journalists will follow up with candidate Thayer about his removed/deleted videos from Jan. 6.
Benito Mussolini was the founder and leader of the National Fascist Party in Italy. In 1922, 30,000 “blackshirts” gathered in Rome to demand the resignation of the liberal prime minister. The king controlled military power but refused the government request to declare martial law. The king, perhaps delusional or out of fear of civil war, then handed over power to Mussolini. Mussolini became prime minister, when my grandfather was age 16. Within a few short years, he took control over the Italian government, and held onto power until he was deposed in 1943.
The circumstances are different, but in both cases, a political party leader organized a mob to the capitol for the purpose of taking or retaining control over a nation’s government. Why was Trump so anxious to want to lead his followers to the U.S. Capitol after his speech on Jan. 6? Maybe that explains his anger and dereliction of duty that afternoon. Would the course of history have changed if Trump was driven to the Capitol by Secret Service?
Over the past several years, I have watched interviews with Ruth Ben-Ghiat, Jason Stanley and other scholars who study fascism and authoritarian leaders such as Mussolini. Ben-Ghiat is a professor of history and Italian studies at New York University. Stanley is a professor at Yale University. Both have written books on these topics, and I find their interviews helpful in understanding our current times in America.
Why is the lieutenant governor primary election so important this year? Although debate moderators referred to the “ceremonial” duties of this elected office, the lieutenant governor is also a “heartbeat” away from the governor’s office. That happened in recent times when Howard Dean was lieutenant governor and Gov. Dick Snelling passed away while in office. I think the most important question to ask the candidates for lieutenant governor, in both parties, is what qualifies them to become governor; if, God forbid, an elected governor doesn’t finish their term of office? Also, do they have prior Vermont government experience? Can they be trusted?
Ron Pulcer lives in Rutland Town.
