Prior to the 2022 election, Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy announced he would not seek reelection at age 82. The resulting domino effect on down-ballot races allowed for new and younger candidates to seek elected office.

Recently, California Sen. Diane Feinstein announced she will not run again in 2024, at age 89. We may soon see a cornucopia of new candidates in California.

