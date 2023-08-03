Recently, Gov. Ron DeSantis shirked responsibility for Florida’s new guidelines regarding teaching history. The curriculum was changed as a result of a bill he signed into law. DeSantis likened slavery to a jobs training program, referring to the blacksmithing trade. I wonder what Florida elementary students will think about their governor in a few decades.

When I was in elementary school, the governor of Michigan was George Romney, a moderate Republican and Mitt’s father. In 1963, Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. led the Great March on Detroit. Governor Romney designated the event as Freedom March Day in Michigan. Governor Romney also supported the Civil Rights Act of 1964, despite criticism from some in the Mormon Church.