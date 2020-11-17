John Nassivera mentions Luke 17:21 and the two meanings of the Greek word “entos,” that is “within and “among.” He expands on that to point to two different types of Christianity which are fighting with each other. I don't agree with his point concerning “fighting.” There is only one type of Christianity, but it is true we don't agree among ourselves with all the tenets of our faith. I agree, however, with the among interpretation of the “word.“ I have lived more than seven decades and I can recall a time when some denominations did exhibit hatred. This is not the landscape today and there is many examples of cooperation and love.
He implies that those who emphasize a personal relation with Jesus, are not concerned about society. He then leaps to imply Christian leaders who supported Trump, preach the prosperity gospel. Even if you emphasize a personal relationship, you must follow the teachings of Jesus and among those, “Love your neighbor as yourself.” If you love your neighbor as yourself, you want a just and equitable society where everyone has an opportunity to prosper and grow. In my view, evangelicals supported Trump because he supported religious freedom and was pro-life.
John does not make any specific connection between the prosperity gospel preachers and the personal relationship folks but you're left to assume they are the same. There are examples in scripture where a personal relationship is important. Just to mention one, in Psalm 91 verse 14 we read “Whoever clings to me I will deliver; whoever knows my name I will set on high.” The word “know” does not make sense if it refers to an intellectual know. It make a lot of sense if know is the personal relationship know. There are other examples. I believe John's commentary may have been motivated by a strong dislike for Trump
Just a few closing points to all you Trump haters: one, he lost the election, give us a break; two, you can disagree with someone without hating them; and three, there are no haters in heaven.
Thomas Prindiville lives in East Barre.
