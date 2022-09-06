Well, he has not disappointed me; if I am euphoric, all I have to do is to read a Walt Amses commentary in The Times Argus to dampen that feeling. To be fair, some of his commentaries are not negative.

In his commentary “Forced birth era begins,” he uses extreme examples to support his argument. For instance, regarding some states that have restricted abortions, he refers to people in those states living under Draconian laws administered by Christian theocrats. If this were true, there would be laws against divorce because scripture condemns divorce. Using extreme examples indicates a person with a weak argument attempting to mislead.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.