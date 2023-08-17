The devastating events we witness — from the catastrophic flooding in Vermont this summer to extreme heat waves in the southern United States and severe droughts and weather systems worldwide — serve as stark reminders that climate change is inherently global, transcending borders. Right here in Vermont, the adverse repercussions of climate change have already begun to manifest across various facets of our society, ranging from the economy and public health to agriculture and critical infrastructure. As food supplies and revenue from farms disappear in the floods, and communities and industries that depend on tourism are forced to adapt quickly, it becomes imperative to develop community-based solutions that address and combat these challenges, working toward a brighter future for all citizens of the world.
Mitigating climate change to create a more sustainable way of life requires a diverse and inclusive coalition of partners: government and private, rural and urban, multi-generational and multi-professional. It requires thinking locally and globally, understanding our community action has national and international impact. It also means understanding that, while climate change affects all of us, its effects are not equally felt. The changing climate disproportionately affects vulnerable communities, including low-income households, Indigenous people and people of color.
The 2015 Paris Agreement established a framework for international cooperation, setting ambitious yet attainable goals to invest in a low-carbon future critical for our planet and our way of life. While the U.S. government works to maintain and adjust its commitments to the Paris Agreement to meet new science, cities and citizens also have the power to create local and global change.
We all have a responsibility to act within our communities. We know how to do this in micro-acts. We can recycle to support a circular economy, which emphasizes reducing waste. We can change our diet to reduce food waste, support regenerative agriculture, and choose foods with few greenhouse gas emissions. We can transition our homes and choose transportation options with more clean and renewable energy sources. We can advocate for policies emphasizing this clean energy, supporting reforestation, and creating a more climate-resilient infrastructure. We also must listen to and amplify the voices of Indigenous populations, who often provide critical solutions for sustainable land conservation and those who are the most vulnerable so that solutions can be accessible to all.
These local actions will have a critical, cumulative effect that will transcend borders. But we also must actively build global networks to mitigate climate change. This means not just listening to all within our community but being open to listening, learning and amplifying ideas from international changemakers who are making critical inroads to stop climate change effects in environments like ours.
The Vermont Council on World Affairs and member organizations of the nationwide Global Ties Network provide paths for climate-related work through international exchange programs. For example, this March, the Vermont Council on World Affairs welcomed 14 participants from 14 European countries through the “Climate Crisis: Working Together for Future Generations” exchange program. This program explored various approaches, including U.S. government initiatives, nongovernmental strategies, and private-sector investments to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, combat deforestation, transition to clean energy, and aid communities vulnerable to extreme weather and long-term environmental changes. This initiative is just one of many such programs that take place across the country on an annual basis.
In Vermont alone, we connect hundreds of international leaders with NGOs, local businesses, government officials, and other community members each year. Through multiple convenings, we provide opportunities to expand professional networks, share information, and build cross-cultural connections that bring Vermont to the world and the world to Vermont. Understanding that we need urgent, radical change to create connections to mitigate climate change, we’re working with our partners at the U.S. Department of State and Global Ties U.S. to build diverse and inclusive coalitions to create grass-roots change at a global scale.
Our Aug. 21-22 summit, Building an Inclusive Climate Movement, is designed to determine how to take that action and create a more sustainable future for all. We will provide practical solutions that can be implemented at the community level within Vermont and determine how to forge meaningful connections through international exchange programs and diplomacy. We hope you’ll join us because affecting change locally will only be sustainable if we form effective international partners and alliances that create solutions for all of us. Please contact Elizabeth@vcwa.org to register.
Patricia Preston is president/CEO of Vermont Council on World Affairs. Katherine Brown is president/CEO of Global Ties U.S.