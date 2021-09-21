The lead article in “The Weekender” by Jim Sabataso reports on a group seeking honesty in the teaching of history. I couldn’t agree more. And honesty demands that we include slavery and race as central themes in our history.
A few examples should prove that point. Thomas Jefferson included an anti-slavery clause in his original draft of the Declaration of Independence. The southern colonies refused to support our independence unless that passage was removed. Their “peculiar institution” was more important than independence.
During negotiations over the Constitution, the southern states demanded that their slaves be counted as 3/5th of a person for the purpose of representation in the House of Representatives if they were to support ratification. Reportedly, a northerner quipped that if southern chattel was to be counted, so should northern chattel — cows, horses and sheep. Later, Congress insisted on admitting new states only in pairs so as to maintain the balance between slave and free states in the Senate.
Many younger students are fascinated by the battle at the Alamo, and the bravery of its defenders is not in doubt, But how many people realize the Texans were in rebellion against Mexico because the Mexicans had abolished slavery and the Texans weren’t having it?
These are just a few examples of how slavery was at the center of much of our history, there are many more examples that form a pattern. During the early republic, slavery was a major factor in every aspect of our national development and it’s about time we made that explicit in the teaching of history.
Our teaching should also focus much more than it does on the Civil War amendments and Reconstruction, a brief period during which our freed brothers and sisters made great strides to establish in fact the freedoms written into the Constitution. And our teaching must explain why they were stymied by the rise of white supremacy and Jim Crow.
It is high time for us all to understand that the United States became a great power through the enslavement of one race and the extermination of another — not the prettiest picture, but the truth. Our students (and we adults) deserve nothing less.
Charles Pregger is retired CU Roman Professor of History and lives in Fair Haven.
