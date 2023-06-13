I usually like to read John Nassivera's column. I think he has a lot of interesting insights about religion. However, I think he totally missed the mark on paganism. While he is correct that modern Wicca was created in the 20th century, there are a few elements of old and ancient religions.
Yes, Judaism and Christianity did give birth to charity, higher education, hospitals, human rights and modern science. However, modern Christianity is trying to take those away. Modern Christianity does not practice the teaching of Rabbi Jesus. They do not love each other, only those who believe as they do. They also don’t “do unto others,” or “judge not.” And so many others. I am not talking about all Christians, but many. And over the last 2 millennium, how many people were killed in the name of Christianity? (Thou shall not kill.)
It is true, modern Wicca/paganism is a big tent and people who claim to be one or both have different beliefs. You can say the same thing about the different denominations of Christianity. Most Wiccans and pagans worship Mother Nature. They respect the Earth as well as our fellow human beings, even if those human beings don’t respect us. And pagans do not ignore science, and we are well aware the sun is the center of our solar system. I think Mr. Nassivera is confusing us with the Flat Earth Society, who usually are Christian.
Wicca does have one “commandment” — An ye harm none, do what ye will.
And for the record, I was brought up in a Jewish/Episcopal household and yes, I am a born-again pagan and Wiccan. And to me, it is not regressing as Mr. Nassivera suggests practicing the Wiccan/pagan religions will do. I see it as evolving, as life always evolves.
Amy Pregger lives in Fair Haven.