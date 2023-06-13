I usually like to read John Nassivera's column. I think he has a lot of interesting insights about religion. However, I think he totally missed the mark on paganism. While he is correct that modern Wicca was created in the 20th century, there are a few elements of old and ancient religions.

Yes, Judaism and Christianity did give birth to charity, higher education, hospitals, human rights and modern science. However, modern Christianity is trying to take those away. Modern Christianity does not practice the teaching of Rabbi Jesus. They do not love each other, only those who believe as they do. They also don’t “do unto others,” or “judge not.” And so many others. I am not talking about all Christians, but many. And over the last 2 millennium, how many people were killed in the name of Christianity? (Thou shall not kill.)