Collectively, the founders of Calling All Members have over 220 years as members of VSECU, with over 75 of those years in leadership positions. To see the VSECU CEO take our 75-year-old cooperative from strong to gone in just nine years is not visionary leadership, it is failed leadership. This merger is not in the best interest of current VSECU members or of Vermonters. VSECU is a cooperative that needs to refocus on member service and member satisfaction.

Now that voting has begun, it is imperative that members vote. The merger, an acquisition really, represents the termination of our charter and it cannot be undone. Members and employees will lose all recourse once it happens. In addition to giving up our independence, we will turn control of over $100 million of our collective earnings and acquired assets to people who had nothing to do with the creation of that capital.

