This year, VSECU will celebrate its 75th anniversary, and in honor of that occasion, the CEO and board of directors have decided it is time to merge VSECU out of existence.
We’re being told the work done during the past 75 years to build VSECU into one of Vermont’s most important credit unions, should now be handed over to New England Federal Credit Union (NEFCU). The letter sent to all members to justify this action boils down to a simple “bigger is better” argument. But judging from all its other literature, VSECU is a thriving, vital, dynamic Vermont institution. How is it our “leadership” has decided VSECU should relinquish its unique status in Vermont and have its history and culture evaporate into thin air?
We believe independence is better than a merger — much better. VSECU is perfectly capable of being present for at least another 75 years, and it should be. The problem we have, and it’s a big one, is VSECU does not have the leadership needed to ensure it is a prominent provider of cooperative financial services in Vermont, for Vermonters. In fact, as confirmed by this merger proposal, our credit union does not have the leadership that will keep VSECU in existence at all. How can this be?
As members, we have a lot of work to do to preserve the vision of VSECU being a credit union for Vermont and all Vermonters. We are here to coordinate the work it will take to defeat this merger, and over time, to put effective and dedicated leadership in place at our credit union.
We are calling on all members to make change simply by voting. Join us in the effort to preserve VSECU: first, by defeating this merger proposal and then, by helping to elect and hire new leadership.
Visit callingallmembers.org to learn more.
Steven D. Post, of Montpelier, former VSECU CEO, and M. Jerome Diamond, of New Hampshire, Kimberly B. Cheney, of Montpelier, both former VSECU director and board chair.
