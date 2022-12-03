When I was a student, I was pretty clear about why I went to school every morning, and it had to do with things like long division and where the Alps were. While I was indisputably a “whole child” even back during the Eisenhower administration, my school was expected to deal primarily with the part of me learning to read and think about academic stuff. Apparently, people figured the liberal arts and sciences were already a tall enough order for public school classrooms to handle.

I was expected to behave myself and treat my classmates decently. Mostly, though, when it came to values, behavior and social responsibility, we had churches, Boy Scouts and neighbors. We also had these adults we kept at home called parents.

