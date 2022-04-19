Four days coming up soon are becoming increasingly important to Vermonters, as well as all the inhabitants of planet Earth. They are Earth Day, Green Up Day, Overshoot Day and World Population Day.
April 22, widely known as Earth Day, began in 1970. This is the day to focus on protecting Earth and all its resources. There are various Earth Day events around the state, including one in Montpelier, starting at 11 a.m. April 22 from City Hall, then marching to the State House for a rally around protection of all species. People can gather with others or we, as individuals, can find our own ways to celebrate Earth Day.
Vermont has its own Green Up Day, which also began in 1970 and this year will be on May 7. People are urged to get out and pick up debris left behind on our state highways and local roads. It is a good day for Vermont aesthetics, but in the long run does little if anything to diminish our consumption of resources.
Earth Overshoot Day recognizes when people living on Earth have used up all the biological resources that the planet can renew during the entire year. The faster humanity uses up these resources, the sooner in the year Earth Overshoot Day is. In 1970, it fell on Dec. 30. In 2021, it fell on July 26.
World Population Day focuses attention on the urgency and importance of population issues. It was established by the then-Governing Council of the United Nations Development Programme in 1989, an outgrowth of the interest generated by the Day of Five Billion, which was observed on July 11, 1987.
When I was born in 1937, the world population was about 2.3 billion. Now, it is 7.8 billion and is projected to reach 8 billion in a few years. Similarly, the U.S. population was 131 million but now is 335 million. The Vermont population was 360,000 and is now about 645,000. Earth has become such a more crowded place with much of the beauty of the planet having been taken away, people’s quality of life having diminished and conflicts of all kinds much more prevalent as nations struggle to get the resources they need.
The underlying common message of these four important days is, we must reduce our population as well as reduce our consumption of resources. This means reducing our carbon emissions, limiting the amount of “stuff” we feel we must buy, and growing some of our own food or at least buying it locally when possible.
George Plumb lives in Washington.
