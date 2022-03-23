Vermont author Miles Sherts has just come out with a timely and informative new book, "Ego Conspiracy — How Mindful Awareness Can Reveal a Hidden Truth." The reading is a major help to us in understanding the underlying problems we are facing, including increasing local violence, the war in Ukraine, global warming and more fascist leaders around the world.
Before I go into detail, we must understand what ego is. Miles refers to ego as “the idea of a separate self or personality that we call me.” We live with our ego, which makes us think of ourselves as separate from the rest of society. Without our ego, it seems hard for us to understand what is going on in the world around us.
It is the illusion created by our ego that makes us act the way we do, whether it is responding to the people around us or dealing with major problems like racial inequality. We constantly say to ourselves, “I am right, and you are wrong,” whether the other is an individual or a movement.
Sherts proclaims our ego is not really who we are. It is basically the story we tell ourselves in order to maintain control of our lives. He states this creates an illusion of self.
He proposes that, to change our thinking, we need to transition to reality, and we do this by seeking a spirituality that binds us to all life on Earth. His practice is “mindfulness” so that we are aware of our thoughts being thoughts and not reality.
Putin is an example of a man who is totally driven by ego. He couldn't care less about the massive suffering he is causing in Crimea. He just thinks he is right in expanding Russia’s influence and control of other land and people.
As a personal example of my ego in action, I have long been an advocate for stabilizing our population size to a sustainable number. But instead of saying I am correct in limiting my family size, and you are wrong to have so many children, I would now say, “let’s talk so we understand my needs to limit the number of children I have had and your needs to have more children.”
Understanding our ego and how to deal with it is central to democracy. In well-functioning democracy, decisions are made that benefit all people because the emphasis is on “we and not me.” We need leaders who have the interests of their constituents at heart and not the corporate leaders and rich people who support them.
Miles stresses we all have a need for belonging to a larger community and by doing so, we are part of something bigger than ourselves rather than being an isolated individual. The larger community could be local organizations or institutions or movements such as “Black Lives Matter.” He also stresses going on a spiritual journey that takes us out of our usual paradigm. This includes enhancing our sense of love because when we love more, we are less involved in having our ego guide us.
We are certainly living in difficult times. Understanding ego and how to deal with it is a complex subject, but if more of us, particularly, our world leaders, learn to understand it, that will be a major help in solving these problems.
I highly recommend this book and urge everyone to begin a spiritual practice whether it is belonging to a spiritual group or simply reading spiritual books or listening to spiritual leaders. The important outcome is that which results in better understanding of how to love ourselves and all life on Earth without being controlled by our ego that is not who we really are.
George Plumb is a resident of Washington.
