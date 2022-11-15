According to the United Nations, the world will reach a population of 8 billion people on Nov. 15. The United States now has a population of 338 million. When I was born in 1937, the world population was 2 billion and the U.S. population was 129 million. What an incredible growth in such a short period of time. The U.S. feels like a totally different place now than it was when I was growing up. Now it is projected the world population will reach 9.7 billion in 2050 and 10.4 billion in 2100. The United States is projected to grow by nearly 79 million people in the next four decades, from about 338 million to 417 million.
Another important measurement is the number of people per square mile. Worldwide, it is 40; in the U.S., it is 94; and in Vermont, it is 64. Yet another important factor is the ecological footprint of individuals. Ecological footprint is a metric computed by the Global Footprint Network used to determine the impact humans are having on the environment in a given place or country. Ecological footprint measures the natural resources humans are consuming in the environment through activities such as forestry, farming, fishing, mining and manufacturing. The United States ecological footprint is 8.04 acres. This means every U.S. resident requires, on average, about 8 acres of productive land to sustainably enjoy an average quality of life. If you don’t have 8 acres of land, then you’re living off someone else’s land, and/or living off nonrenewable resources such as petroleum or natural gas. Further, the U.S. ecological footprint is two times greater than the biocapacity within our borders. This means we are living off the biocapacity of other countries and/or living off nonrenewable resources. This also means the U.S. is in a state of ecological overshoot. For comparison, the Earth’s ecological footprint of the total Earth population is 6.7 acres of which 60% is carbon emissions.
