It was announced on April 28 that CO2 levels had breached 425 parts per million for the very first time. As an 86-year-old who has witnessed the horrific climate changes, this brings tears to my eyes.
It is not the numbers that matter, but, for weeks on end now, we have personally witnessed an atmosphere of continuous cloudy skies containing smoke from forest fires and rain that never seems to end.
Because I care about all life on Earth, I so deeply hope that people will begin to be hit hard by what is going on in the world and take immediate action as individuals, community and a nation.
Of several things that I have personally done to reduce my carbon emissions, the most recent is riding an all-electric tricycle. I used to be an avid bicyclist but now at 86, I can no longer ride a bicycle or drive a car. I was one of the first to buy an electric tricycle, which I love. I mostly just drive it on land and local roads, but that is OK.
I also purchased a riding battery-powered lawn mower in 2020; in 2021, battery-powered Chevrolet Bolt and battery-powered equipment, including a chain saw, grass trimmer and hedge trimmer; as well as an All-Sun Solar Tracker and, again, I was one of the first to buy one in 2010 at a cost of only $16,700 instead of $31,000 thanks to incentives and rebates. Although since then, others have installed a fixed, solar-powered generator, I am still just one of a few to have a tracker and it has saved me lots of money.
Several of my other climate actions include the first community gathering in Barre on the green in 2007 to call attention to the need to act on climate change; the first bicycle ride bringing bicyclists from Montpelier and Barre to a mid-point on the Barre/Montpelier Road to call attention to the need for a separate bike path connecting the two communities which sadly never happened.
Several of my non-actions include, unlike most Vermonters, I have only flown in a jet plane only once for recreational purposes, never been to the West Coast, flown overseas only once and that was to be sure my children experienced a foreign land. I have never been on a travel ship.
I am so grateful to have lived for over 50 years on 140 acres of beautiful land in the town of Washington. Being close to nature is what connects us to all life on Earth.
George Plumb is a board member of Better (not bigger) Vermont and Buddhist Peace Action.