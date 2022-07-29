I think the notion of “cancel culture” is a fraud. It implies there are some good aspects of our culture that are coming under attack unfairly and with malicious intent.

I find taking down statues of Confederate generals and soldiers a good thing. I cannot imagine any justification for honoring men who fought to preserve slavery in rebellion against our country. If patriotism is a virtue highly valued by those crying “cancel culture,” they are missing that those in rebellion against the United States (1861-65) were not patriots, they were traitors and treasonous, fighting to preserve the institution of slavery. There is no honor here. There are no statues in Germany honoring Hitler’s generals.

