Are you aware that the Montpelier City Council is asking taxpayers to purchase the property of the former Elks Club for $2 million? It will be on the ballot in March.
Talking about putting a new Rec Center up there and having more fields, I know the Hub will be buying some of the property to locate their planned gym there also. The $2 million is for the land. The Rec Center would be a further bond down the road.
I am not against improving our recreation center; I'm not sure how great it is to have it not walkable from downtown, but there's not a lot of options. I don't really feel Montpelier taxpayers need to be paying for more open land in our city, as opposed to having good new developments for an inventory of homes for new residents. We have the wonderful Hubbard Park, which is expanding.
I think the former golf course land could be developed into a couple of nice neighborhoods with homes and condos to provide housing and improve our tax base. If the City Council was willing to promise to do this with a good chunk of the land, I could support it.
I am also feeling this is coming down the pike with little notice, and I would like to publicize it more so others can ask questions of their council members and know what they are voting for. I don't want it to be a repeat of the parking garage that got put through with little fanfare. I've been here 42 years and can count on one hand how many budgets have been turned down in Montpelier.
I am also concerned that young people with young families will not be able to afford to buy a home in our wonderful city.
Please share this information with your Montpelier friends and help them to become informed voters. Thanks!
Jody Pettersen lives in Montpelier.
