Reviewing the opinion piece by Jim Furnish and Zack Porter ("Nix Telephone Gap" Rutland Herald, Feb. 22), I feel the authors have casually dismissed a well-thought-out proposal for the Green Mountain National Forest. While I admire and share the authors' passion for our public lands, I was struck by the lack of objectivity in their presentation of this particular project in the media.

The authors seem to rely on desk-bound theories for managing forest ecosystems, as if issuing a one-size-fits-all proclamation will yield healthy, vigorous forests and increase carbon capture, all necessary steps to mitigate climate change. Missing in the opinion piece are the actual, on-the-ground conditions found in Telephone Gap.

