Several days ago, all members of the VSECU received paper ballots for voting on the proposed VSECU-NEFCU merger. My family and I vote “no” on the proposed merger despite the many “benefits” the VSECU and NEFCU leadership teams anticipate from the merger.
As a former VSECU board member, and as a decades-long member, I’ve given this a lot of thought and read the many merger materials put out there by the VSECU. I feel strongly “bigger is not better.” The many promised “benefits” will not benefit VSECU members and Vermont. It’s my belief that, as the world spins faster and faster, a small and “more personal” VSECU will be a magnet for many Vermonters who are weary of a big, out-of-control, world.
Be sure to carefully read the “Notice of Special Meeting of the Members of Vermont State Employees Credit Union and Plan of Merger,” the 12-page booklet that accompanied the paper ballot in your mailbox. Page 7 was especially interesting — and alarming. One: If merged, the new credit union will be governed by the NEFCU’s charter and bylaws. This does not benefit VSECU members. Two: “The continuing (newly merged) credit union’s FOM (Field of Membership) will not be based on geography or residency, but on multiple common bonds related to membership in certain Select Employee Groups (SEGs) or certain associations described below.” What does this gobbledygook mean? It means many people in a lot of organizations in many states, from Maine to California, will be able to join the new credit union.
The former VSECU CEO and three former VSECU board chairs, experienced and knowledgeable financial experts, are also voting ‘no’ to the proposed merger. They believe the merger is a bad idea for VSECU members. Visit their website at callingallmembers.org online.
Be sure to vote: paper ballot, online or in person at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 8, at the Barre Opera House. Vote “no” and keep our VSECU local for Vermont and Vermonters.
Giovanna Peebles lives in Montpelier.
