I have followed a couple of letters to the editor in the last week from disgruntled Barre candidates. I’d like to share some facts about using a tabulator to read ballots.
Woodbury used a tabulator, for the first time, for the November General Election and March Town Meeting. In both cases, the ballots were mailed to every registered voter in the town. These ballots were printed, folded, stuffed and mailed by a mailing center (in our case, L. Brown/Jet Service). They were delivered by USPS to residences, opened by the voter in the home, and choices were made. The ballots were then stuffed into two more envelopes and either mailed or delivered to the polling place on voting day.
All along the way, there were many opportunities for ballots to suffer a random fold, a wet fingerprint, a divot by an enthusiastic pencil, a drop of coffee, a stray pencil mark. All of these potential mishaps make the ballots unreadable by these very sensitive machines.
When this happens, there are several options. Sometimes the defect is undetectable to the naked eye, but the ballot still won’t feed into the machine. In these cases, the ballots go into a side pocket on the machine and are hand-counted by election workers after the polls close. One commenter claimed those ballots were not counted. This is not true, as Carol Dawes and her election workers will confirm.
In Woodbury, our election workers will agree that as many as half of the ballots were not pulled in by the tabulator on the first try. We would flip them over, iron out the folds, smooth the divots, re-feed, and most would eventually be taken in and counted. If a ballot was unreasonably reluctant, we would offer the voter the choice to take a clean ballot and “do over” or, to have the ballot put in the side pocket for hand-counting.
Our Vermont voting system is very accurate and very safe. The tabulators are not connected to any electronic media, all the results are provided on paper, and only the totals are transmitted to the state (electronically) at the end of the voting day.
Accusations that votes were not accurately counted, are incorrect.
Diana Peduzzi is former Woodbury Town Clerk.
